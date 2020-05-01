Video: ‘You make tacos?’ PR pros’ kids and partners still don’t understand what they do

Even after two months quarantined at home together, no clue.

Taco Bell's senior PR manager Matt Prince's daughter thinks he "makes tacos."
You would think that after two months quarantined at home together, PR pros’ partners and children might have a better understanding of what the job entails. 

Nope.

Here’s what happened when seven comms experts put their family members on the spot, asking them: Describe my job.

Featured in this video:

Taco Bell’s senior manager of PR and brand experience Matt Prince; Stratasys’ VP of PR and analyst relations Aaron Pearson; Diffusion U.S. MD Kate Ryan; Ketchum’s MD of food in North America Bill Zucker; Red Lorry Yellow Lorry’s director of North America Meredith Eaton; EP+Co’s VP and director of comms Rebecca Lynch; and Golin EVP and executive director of digital Jim Lin.

