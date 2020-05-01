Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Vice President Mike Pence is threatening to ban a reporter from Air Force Two. After being critiqued for ignoring a face mask rule during a recent Mayo Clinic visit, the VP claimed he was unaware of the requirement. But shortly after the denial, Voice of America reporter Steve Herman tweeted that Pence's office had actually warned reporters covering the visit about the rule. Now, Pence's office is threatening to ban Herman if he does not apologize for violating an off-the-record agreement by sharing the rules about the trip. (Business Insider)

Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth, discusses the nonprofit and how the pandemic has affected food-insecure students in this episode of our podcast, The PR Week. Along with PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, Glick also chats about John Seifert's impending departure from Ogilvy and other PR news.

Case study: Steak-umm's Twitter following doubled in a month — all because of a rant. On April 6, frozen meat brand Steak-umm posted a nearly 400-word Twitter rant about the importance of relying on reliable data during the coronavirus pandemic. Afterward, traffic to the frozen meat brand's website jumped 463%.

Steak-umm's decision follows a 2019 trend in consumer PR highlighted in PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2020; brands getting real with consumers. Additionally, PRweek examined developments in corporate comms, PR tech, healthcare comms, and public affairs. The report also profiled the first full year of ICF Next. The firm saw 7.2% growth globally to $266.6 million, and 11% growth in the U.S. to $219.6 million.

The pandemic has nixed another noble competition; the 40th annual Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. The Associated Press reports that organizers said Thursday the three-night competition, scheduled for July in Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, will be postponed to next year. In other sports news, on Thursday NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to the Associated Press that the league will play a full season this year. Also, comedian Will Ferrell crashed a Seattle Seahawks Zoom meeting Thursday, pretending to be one Greg Olsen, of the team's new members.