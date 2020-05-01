Movers & Shakers: Ogilvy, Hanover, H+K, Carslberg, Grayling, Ranieri and more

Ranieri names Germany leader

Pan-European tech and lifestyle communications specialist Ranieri Agency has promoted Ira Reckenthäler to managing partner of its Germany business. Reckenthäler has held several senior positions at the firm since joining 10 years ago and is a social-media consultant, author, lecturer and blogger and influencer relations. She will take responsibility for Ranieri's existing portfolio of clients, employees and drive growth and direction of the business in Germany. Clients recently added to Ranieri's roster there include ASUS, BMW, Bosch and Canon.

Ogilvy grows PR & Influence senior team

Nicola Dodd has taken up a permanent role at Ogilvy as managing partner, while Ben Bailey is the new creative lead. Both are senior leadership roles in the agency’s PR & Influence team. Read more.

Chancellor hires comms chief

Former ITV News national editor Allegra Stratton has been appointed director of strategic communications to the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak. Read more.

Carberg’s new corp affairs chief

The brewer has appointed Christian Wulff Søndergaard as vice-president of corporate affairs. He takes up his new role today (1 May). Read more.

Ex-Racepoint execs launch Mixology

The agency set up by former Racepoint Global execs Jenna Keighley, Andrew Laxton and Chenal Frederick (below), which focuses on purpose-driven brands in agritech, wellness and smart living, is looking to recruit consultants at all levels. Read more.

Grayling hires Javid’s former SPAD

Grayling has hired a former special adviser to the ex-Chancellor as an associate director in its public affairs and corporate affairs team. Read more.

Good Relations senior corporate hire

Good Relations has appointed senior corporate comms specialist Claire Rudall to its Business & Corporate team. She joins from Brands2Life. Read more.

H+K appoints MD

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has strengthened its financial and professional services team with the appointment of a new managing director. Read more.

Ex-Weber trio launch b2b agency

Charlie Meredith-Hardy, David Woodward and Joe Walton have launched a b2b communications agency called Fight or Flight. Read more.

Hanbury grows senior team

Hanbury Strategy has announced three senior appointments, which include an ex-senior civil servant and a former Barclays Bank MD. Read more.

Ogilvy’s global CEO to step down

Ogilvy has begun a search for a new global chief executive after long-serving boss John Seifert revealed he would step down. Read more.

H+K’s new Germany CEO

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has named former Edelman Germany boss Susanne Marell chief executive and chair of its German consultancy. Read more.

Hanover hires London director

Hanover has appointed health and public affairs specialist Jennifer Blainey as a director in its London Health team. Read more.