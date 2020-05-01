Jon McLeod leaves Brunswick for new banking dispute resolution service role

McLeod (pictured) joins the non-profit Business Banking Resolution Service (BBRS) today (1 May) as its first director of communications.

He started at Brunswick in September 2018 after 21 years at Weber Shandwick.

McLeod has 25 years of strategic experience across regulation, financial services, consumer affairs issues, SMEs and the UK’s national and regional economy. He chaired Weber Shandwick's London and Manchester offices during his time at the agency.

McLeod was previously a private sector representative on the board of the East Midlands Development Agency, working with companies across the supply chain in the region.

Lewis Shand Smith, chair of the BBRS, said: “We are delighted welcome Jon to the team this week. I am looking forward to working with him at a crucial moment for the BBRS as we work towards the launch of the full scheme later this year. COVID-19 means that these are unprecedented and uncertain times for companies across the country. The BBRS is being designed to be an essential part of the infrastructure available to support eligible businesses and we will be ready to play our part in the UK’s recovery.”

McLeod said: "It has never been more important for British businesses to get fair treatment from their banks. Doing so will, in turn, safeguard the reputation of the sector. The BBRS will play a vital role in making sure this happens. It is a tremendous privilege to be asked to play a part in delivering this major change for the SMEs who are such a critical part of our economy."

The BBRS is being founded following a voluntary commitment by the banking and finance industry in response to the Simon Walker Review on how small business complaints are handled, which urged against a tribunal system.

The seven banks participating in BBRS are: Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, RBS Group, Santander UK and Virgin Money (including Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank).

Business have been able to register their interest in the BBRS and volunteer to be part of a pilot since November 2019. The full service is set to launch in the first half of 2020. The BBRS is to host three public webinars in May and June giving more information about the service.