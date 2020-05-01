Fundraising regulator hires consultancy for PR and public affairs contract

Pagefield has been selected to provide PR and public affairs support for the Fundraising Regulator, which sets and promotes the standards of fundraising in the UK.

Pagefield has worked with the body since it was set up in 2016, and its reappointment follows a formal and competitive tender process which began in December 2019.

The regulator carries out investigations into fundraising activities that are of concern to the public, operates the Fundraising Preference Service, and provides advice and guidance to charities and the public on creating a positive donor experience.

The coronavirus crisis is predicted to cost the sector more than £4.2bn in lost fundraising revenue and other costs, with a government rescue package of £750m considered by many experts as far too little.

The Fundraising Regulator has played an important role in supporting charities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, developing guidance on fundraising to help charities continue to generate income under challenging circumstances, as well as providing advice for the general public on how to donate safely.

“By supporting fundraisers, standing up for best practice, and enhancing public confidence in charitable giving, the Fundraising Regulator plays a vital role for charities operating at the heart of every community across the land,” Pagefield chief executive Oliver Foster said.

“Pagefield has supported us to raise our profile among the fundraising sector and general public since our set-up and helped us to firmly cement our position as a leading authority in fundraising,” Fundraising Regulator chief executive Gerald Oppenheim added.

“As we set out on the next phase of our development as a regulator, I am pleased to continue working alongside Pagefield, in what has proven to be a very positive relationship.”