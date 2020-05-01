Beano, Ranganathan and Taylor Herring launch Britain's Funniest Family campaign

The national competition aims to lift spirits, tickle funny bones and keep families entertained as they stay home together for extended periods.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan, a former maths teacher and a father of three, is spearheading the campaign as lead judge, and will work with a team of Beano gag-writers to select a shortlist before taking the vote to the British public.

The initiative is being run with YoungMinds, a UK charity that provides support to children and parents, promoting young people’s mental health. It has released several guides to help young people deal with the coronavirus and social distancing.

Families can enter the competition by submitting their funny homemade 15-second videos at beano.com/funfam until 24 May. There are four categories: Funniest Family Joke; Funniest Family Prank; Funniest Family Face; and Funniest Family Song and Dance.

“I know families can be hilarious, so being asked to be head judge to help Beano find Britain’s Funniest Family is a dream job. At the moment I think we could all do with a smile, and I can’t wait to watch all the dances, faces, jokes and pranks that UK families come up with,” Ranganathan said.

The winning family will be brought to life in a one-off strip in the comic, as well as receiving Beano’s Funniest Family trophy, a year’s Beano subscription and a Nintendo Switch.

Beano studios editorial director Mike Stirling said: “At Beano we’ve been making kids big and small giggle for 80 years, and the comic has always been there during difficult times to help raise a smile when needed.

“As families stay home together we know there’s comedy gold happening, from dad jokes and pranks to funny faces and dances, and we want to find and crown the funniest family out there.”