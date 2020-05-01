Foot Locker chooses UK agency for social and content brief

The brief includes social strategy, content creation and community management, PRWeek understands.

Gravity Road was established in 2011, as a content-creation specialist, by Mark Eaves, former managing director of Drum PHD, and Mark Boyd, a former head of content at BBH.

It specialises in creating brand platforms that engage consumers, and clients include Sainsbury’s, Three, Uber, Pokerstars and Oreo.

Creativebrief helped Foot Locker with the review process.

Foot Locker also works with M&C Saatchi Public Relations for PR, and Virtue for creative.

Creativebrief, Foot Locker and Gravity Road declined to comment on the closely guarded review.