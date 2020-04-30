The PR Week: 5.1.2020: Alexis Glick, GENYOUth

In this episode of The PR Week, Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth, discusses her work at the nonprofit and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected food-insecure students across the country.



She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about John Seifert's impending departure from Ogilvy after 41 years, Clorox and Lysol's response to President Donald Trump's comments about injecting disinfectants, Andy Polansky's new centralized strategy group at CMG and more.