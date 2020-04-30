Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

How is McDonald’s helping out amid the coronavirus pandemic? The fast food chain launched a microsite on Thursday that houses stories about McDonald’s employees’ “community action from around the world.” The site will be regularly updated.

Whoops: Zoom does not have 300 million users. In a blog post earlier this month, Zoom originally stated it had “more than 300 million daily users” and that “more than 300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time.” But The Verge noticed Zoom quietly edited the post, changing it to say “300 million daily Zoom meeting participants.” Zoom told The Verge it “unintentionally referred to these participants as ‘users’ and ‘people,’” adding that when it realized the error, which it called “a genuine oversight,” the wording was adjusted to “participants.”

Shelter-in-place orders are “fascist,” according to Elon Musk. “To say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic — this is not freedom,” the Tesla CEO said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. On Twitter, Musk has been congratulating states for ending stay-at-home orders and re-opening businesses.

One major trend from 2019: Large and small PR firms sought out new sectors and strength in numbers. In PRWeek’s 2020 Agency Business Report, we created an infographic showcasing the flurry of mergers and acquisitions. Another ABR highlight: Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ newly minted CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva shared how she is putting her stamp on the WPP firm and keeping momentum rolling into 2020 and beyond.

President Donald Trump was up late attacking TV news anchors on Twitter. He targeted Brian Williams, Don Lemon and Joe Scarborough over negative press coverage of his administration’s response to the pandemic. One particularly harsh tweet stated that Williams “wouldn’t know the truth if it was nailed to his wooden forehead.” He also called Lemon “the dumbest man on television.”