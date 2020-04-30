Sajid Javid's former special adviser joins Grayling

Jennifer Powell worked as special adviser to former Chancellor Sajid Javid, who left the role in February, and served in a senior advisory and operational role to Javid when he was Home Secretary.

Powell joins Grayling from HM Treasury, where she advised on policy in energy, the environment and agriculture, transport, devolution, housing, VAT and excise.

She will report to Grayling’s head of public affairs, Alan Boyd-Hall, and work closely with Grayling’s head of corporate affairs, Peter Murray.

“We have no doubt that Jennifer will make a strong and immediate impact on the advice we offer our clients and the Grayling network,” Boyd-Hall said.

“Her appointment is a further commitment by Grayling to deliver best-in-class, expert guidance and support to businesses at a time of great uncertainty. Jennifer joins us at a crucial time, already helping our clients to navigate a truly unique landscape, both now and in the long-term.”

Powell brings years of experience in politics, working on the recent Conservative general election campaign, and running parliamentary offices of elected representatives in Westminster and Brussels earlier in her career.

She also has agency experience and worked with companies including Pret A Manger, Greene King, Britvic, Danone, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Grosvenor Group, Alvarez & Marsal, UBS and JustGiving.