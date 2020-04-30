Good Relations hires executive director to expand sustainability and internal comms practice

Rudall, who joins from Brands2Life, will focus on growing the agency’s employee engagement practice, leading a new sustainability communications proposition, and developing opportunities for integrated work within the VCCP Partnership.

She will work in the 12-strong Business & Corporate team, which is led by managing director Neil Bayley. In 2019, the practice won briefs from Airbus, Channel 4, EDF, the Football Foundation and Lucozade Ribena Suntory.

Rudall spent four years at Brands2Life, where she was a managing director in the agency’s corporate and business team. She previously worked at salt communications, and with clients across a broad range of sectors including FMCG, technology, engineering and healthcare.

Good Relations chief executive Richard Moss said: “Claire embodies our challenger spirit, bringing an intelligent, fresh and engaging approach to Business & Corporate communications. We are hugely excited to have her as part of the team.”