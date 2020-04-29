AnyClip names Clarity as AOR

NEW YORK: Video data and technology company AnyClip has named Clarity as its AOR.

AnyClip is a provider of tools, insights and services for more efficient and effective streaming video strategies for media and marketers. Clarity’s New York team was picked for its expertise driving campaigns for technology companies at the intersection of video and publishing, it said in a statement.

AnyClip uses AI to analyze the images and audio of video content on a frame-by-frame basis in real time and tag keywords, categories, brand safety issues and people as they’re recognized.

The company received support from the Google News Initiative last month to launch a video on demand experience for media companies and brands.