Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Here's a positive trend from PRWeek's 2020 Agency Business Report, the most comprehensive look at the PR industry: Women are closing the gap at the top ranks of agencies. At the biggest U.S. firms, 43.2% of their global offices are run by women. Stay for this look at Golin's 2019, when Matt Neale took charge as the firm's sole CEO and the shop shifted into high gear in the second half of the year.

First the bad news from WPP's earnings update: The holding company's PR division posted a 1.4% decline in like-for-like revenue in Q1, with a 4.4% drop in March as coronavirus took hold. Now the good news: the London-based holding company said the decline was "mitigated by strong demand for some of our specialist PR services in the current environment." WPP's PR firms include BCW, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Finsbury, as well as Ogilvy. These quotes will keep you up at night: WPP's former CEO, Martin Sorrell, is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic will unleash a "Dawinian cull" on the creative industry.

Elon Musk has been tweeting anti-lockdown propaganda. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted "FREE AMERICA NOW" (caps his) as well as articles arguing that COVID-related lockdowns aren't actually saving lives. Musk, of course, also tweeted last month that any coronavirus panic is "dumb," as well as the false claim that children are "essentially immune" from the virus.

Longtime NBA comms executive John Acunto has a new team. He started this week as senior partner at Finn Partners, working across esports, professional team sports and sports betting accounts, including the firm's work for MGM's sports betting app and products.

If you're pitching Will Reeve or his team at ABC News today, please be nice. The reporter appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday without pants during a segment about pharmacies delivering prescriptions to customers via drone. He's taking the miscue with good humor, later tweeting that he hopes his trying to squeeze in a workout before the segment resulted in viewers getting a few much-needed laughs.