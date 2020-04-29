Ladybird uses shared reading time to unite children and relatives during lockdown

The 'Little Big Moments' campaign is aimed at supporting stretched UK parents, Ladybird said.

Every day, Ladybird will send a pair of matching books to a separated duo so they can read together over the phone or on a video call.

It could be for the child and an isolated grandparent, cousin, aunt, uncle, a parent who lives in a different home, or a key-worker family member.

People can visit www.ladybird.co.uk/littlebigmoments and enter their child’s name for a chance to win.

Research by Ladybird found 81.6 per cent of UK parents with nursery age children said they had, or were looking into, arranging a few hours of 'digital babysitting' a week with a family member amid the lockdown. The activity most parents (52 per cent) said their children would benefit from most was online storytelling.

The campaign, which launches on Thursday (30 April), was developed in-house.

Ladybird senior brand marketing manager Natasha Collie said: “This is such a difficult time for everyone, but especially for parents with young children who are missing their crucial wider support networks.

"We wanted to use the power of stories to help provide some support to these parents and give joy to their children by using books to bring separated loved ones together. We have managed to turn this initiative around in such a short time because we believe so strongly that even when we’re apart, stories can be a much needed virtual hug.”