Women’s Foundation Hong Kong launches campaign against sexual violence

Non-profit organisation The Women's Foundation (TWF) in Hong Kong launched a major campaign this week to raise awareness on sexual violence and assault, of which one in seven women in Hong Kong have experienced. Despite the staggering numbers, 90% of women choose not to report their assault.

The new #MakePeopleCount campaign wants to break the taboo linked to speaking up, as well as to improve the support system for victims. So the foundation paired up with Wunderman Thompson and Hong Kong director Yan Yan Mak to produce an affecting three-minute video which journeys the life of a woman whose self-worth diminishes after twice being sexually assaulted. It's a sensitively written story and a universally relatable one.

But more importantly than the video, the campaign calls for updated legislation including a recommendation to update the definition of consent, expanded definitions of rape and sexual assault, and protections against non-consensual upskirt photography among many others. It also calls for the government to work alongside social media companies to combat online harassment.

