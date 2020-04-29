Medtech innovator chooses Road for corporate brief

The agency is tasked with refining the complex scientific messaging of Perspectum – which makes diagnostic tools by integrating applied AI with advanced medical imaging software – for the benefit of investors, healthcare organisations, the pharma industry and consumers.

Perspectum’s imaging platform is a non-invasive way of capturing and processing images that measure disease progression and enable a faster diagnosis.

Road will also help to highlight diversity at the Oxford-based medtech company, where staff make up 38 nationalities and more than half of the management team is female.

This week, the agency is supporting the launch of its client’s COVERSCAN study, working with COVID-19 survivors over a period of 12 months to examine how, and if, the virus has affected their vital organs.

Road said Perspectum had used a global agency previously, but that it was looking for one that could develop a closer relationship with its team and did not set up a competitive pitch process for the brief.

The account will be serviced by a core team of five people, headed up by Road’s managing director Paul Karman and director Sarah Winterbottom.

Jarman said: “We are working on a corporate brief to shape communications during Perspectum’s dynamic growth phase, with a focus on its ground-breaking technologies with applications in clinical practice, research and drug development settings.”