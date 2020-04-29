Limelight Networks picks Lewis as international AOR

Following a review, Limelight Networks has picked Lewis as its international agency of record in APAC and Europe. The review follows an existing partnership between the two in APAC where Lewis was a regional lead agency based in Singapore, and coordinating teams in India, Japan, and South Korea. Following the APAC partnership, the company decided to consolidate its EMEA and APAC agency roster.

One project Lewis has already picked up is Limelight's annual industry report on the state of the gaming industry.

Andrew Gray, marketing director, EMEA, Limelight Networks, said, "[Lewis] demonstrated a clear vision for our business, strong creative and the ability to execute. We knew they would take us to the next level, and in just a few weeks of working together can already see we made the right choice."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia