Investec Private Bank hires retained PR agency

Common Industry will provide a proactive press office and strategic campaigns for an “entrepreneurial, high net worth audience”.

The brief includes press office – consumer and B2B press for the private bank – and delivering launches and announcements with other teams from the Investec Group.

A key part of the work will be campaigns and creative consultancy that helps drive brand awareness and growth for the business.

Common Industry specialises in working with challenger brands, scale-ups, and purpose-led businesses, and won the account after a competitive pitch process managed by Alex Young at the AAR Group.

Investec Private Bank’s proposition supports clients with “active wealth creation” through lending and transactional banking, rather than wealth management, which is available through Investec’s Wealth & Investment team.

“Our main objective when starting our search for a new PR agency was to find a team who could match our entrepreneurial spirit, but who also had quality press contacts and the creative firepower to differentiate us in the private banking category,” Investec Private Bank PR manager Harriet Saywell-Lee said.

“Throughout the pitch process, Common Industry showed unique thinking and a deep understanding of our business and its challenges. Since then, the world has changed beyond our imagination, and therefore our priorities have shifted.

"As things evolve, having a partner that can be agile and proactive has become key, and the team at Common Industry have responded quickly and been a fantastic support so far.”

Common Industry has been working with Investec Private Bank to define its internal and external response to the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as supporting messaging and client communications.

Chief executive Liam Fay-Fright said in this climate of uncertainty, communications counsel that helps brands navigate the unexpected is more valuable than ever.

He added: “From the get go, we could see the passion the Investec Private Bank team have for their work, and the brand has a remarkable story to tell. It genuinely is a challenger in a category that very much needs one. We’re pleased to be on a journey with Harriet, Emma and their teams during a remarkable time for the bank and its clients.”