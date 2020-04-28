Finn Partners hires longtime NBA exec John Acunto

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has hired John Acunto, formerly the NBA’s VP of business communications, as a senior partner.

Acunto started on the job on Monday. Based in New York, he is reporting to Missy Farren, managing partner overseeing the firm’s consumer, lifestyle and sports group.

The exact size of Acunto’s team has not been determined. His remit includes esports, professional team sports and sports betting accounts, including the firm’s work for MGM’s sports betting app and products.

Acunto, who had worked at the NBA for nearly 20 years, said leaving the league “certainly was a difficult decision,” but he tentatively accepted Farren’s offer shortly after the NBA All-Star Game in February because he was attracted to working on a variety of sports.

NBA EVP and chief communications officer Mike Bass said Acunto “had a tremendous impact on some of the league’s most significant endeavors, particularly our digital assets and international business.”

“As I know John is taking a lead on Finn’s sports practice, I look forward to crossing paths and working with him in the future,” he said.

Bass said the league has not named Acunto’s replacement.

Finn Partners acquired Farren’s firm, Missy Farren and Associates, in October 2018. It also bought five agencies last year and posted 35.4% revenue growth to $119.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.