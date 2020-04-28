Exclusive: Hanover appoints director following merger of health and PA in London

Blainey was hired to lead on government affairs, policy and access programmes for the agency’s clients, which include pharma giants Novartis, Roche and Merck.

In addition to working with more than half of the top pharma companies, Hanover also counts biotech, healthcare providers and public sector organisations among its clients.

Last month, Hanover Health announced that it was combining health comms and public affairs under the leadership of senior directors Alex Davies and Emma Gorton.

Blainey joins from Celgene UK, where she led the US biotech company’s corporate government programme in the UK and positioned the firm as a research and development advisor to the government.

She also took charge of engagement on product access across a range of therapy areas.

Commenting on her appointment, Andrew Harrison, managing director of Hanover Health, said: “Healthcare has never been more important, and the months and years ahead will see great changes in health systems. Jennifer’s critical thinking and strong industry experience will increase our ability to help clients stay ahead of the game and breakthrough in their objectives.”



Blainey, one of two directors in London, will work alongside her counterpart Fiona Campbell in the policy team and report to Davies and Gorton.

Career path

Blainey began her career as a researcher for Euro RSCG Apex before becoming an account executive at DLA Piper.

She also held a voluntary role as press secretary for centre-right think tank the Bow Group and then senior jobs for specialist health and public affairs agency Helen Johnson Consulting and Lexington Communications, before moving to Celgene UK.

Commenting on her move to Hanover, Blainey said: “I have worked with Hanover as a client for a number of years and always admired their strategic insight and focus on delivery. Their award-winning combination of policy, access and communications is pretty unique and I am excited to be joining the team.”





