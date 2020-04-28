Ogilvy reveals PR & Influence managing partner and creative lead

Ogilvy’s has revealed two key leaders in its PR & Influence team.

Nicola Dodd has joined the firm to grow its brand reputation offer and work across key integrated accounts. She has been contracting with Ogilvy since June 2019, with her role now being made permanent.

Dodd previously worked as deputy MD at Kaper (now Karmarama), leading on Ikea Corporate, Virgin Trains and English Heritage, among other accounts.

She is joined by creative lead Ben Bailey, who joined on contract last September after a short stint at Freuds. Like Dodd, his role has now been made permanent.

Prior to Freuds, Bailey worked at ad agencies Wieden+Kennedy and Grey London, with previous roles including three years as managing director of THRSXTY.

He will work across Ogilvy, specialising in earned media.

The pair are key hires for the agency's head of Influence & PR, Matt Buchanan, who has quietly grown a team that has delivered solid growth over the past year.

Ogilvy’s PR and influence business is estimated to have grown seven per cent to fee income of £33.5m in 2019.

“We continue to bolster our core senior expertise within the team, with people who are able to work across the agency and guide brands with creative and reputation-based solutions during this challenging time,” Buchanan told PRWeek.

“Nicola has already helped restructure our team by removing the legacy division of corporate and consumer PR, while Ben has already made an impact on both PR and integrated accounts. Our success relies on us having specialists who work in an integrated capacity, and Nicola and Ben are great examples of that."