Technology comms agency Mixology launches

Brand positioning and engagement agency Mixology Communications has launched with a focus on consulting to the agritech, wellness and smart living sectors.

The purpose-driven shop was established by former Racepoint Global executives Andrew Laxton (chief executive), Jenna Keighley (managing director and ‘chief thinker’) and Chenal Frederick (COO).

The agency has established a community of brand identity, web design and creative experts, and will work with an affiliate network across EMEA, APAC and the Americas to help it deliver regional and global briefs.

“The world has reached an inflection point where mistruths and 'fake news' have eroded the way in which people trust brands,” Laxton said.

“However, we also have a growing values-based society where people want brands to make a positive impact on the world. This requires them to transform their positioning and tell a totally different story to rebuild and re-engage with their stakeholder communities. To do that, they need to communicate with honesty, passion and purpose; we’re here to help them tell these stories.”

Although publicly launching this month, Keighley said that since the start of the year, Mixology has been working to help companies define their brand positioning and engagement strategies.

“This has ranged from supporting a multibillion-dollar connected-device company, planning its global expansion, to helping get a brand new patient isolation device, designed to protect frontline NHS health workers and carers from COVID-19 cross-infection during aerosol-generating interventions, to those who need it most,” she explained.

The agency has begun a recruitment drive to attract consultants at all levels.

“Our aim has always been to establish the right agency culture, where people are empowered to do their best work, to think freely and operate flexibly,” Frederick said.

“We want to partner with colleagues and clients who share the same values and our vision, and we are looking forward to building our team of Mixologists in the coming months.”

