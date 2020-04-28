Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Can brands be superheroes? Yes, according to Guinness World Records, which is celebrating brands on National Superhero Day. On Tuesday, the organization is highlighting record-holding brands that are providing emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, such as Anheuser-Busch, Cottonelle, T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, Google and Estee Lauder. PRWeek has all the details.

Omnicom Group reported Tuesday morning that its PR agencies’ revenue increased 0.2% organically in Q1 to $331.6 million, compared with Q1 2019. Overall revenue was up 0.3% organically in the period to $3.4 billion, including a 1.7% increase in the U.S. and a 0.6% rise for "Other North America." Omnicom owns and operates FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Ketchum, among others.

Speaking of FleishmanHillard, the agency experienced positive and negative landmarks in 2019, resulting in flat revenue but momentum moving into Q1 2020. Bedding in a 10-year account for the U.S. Army and the high-profile win of tech giant Cisco was offset by controversy around crop sciences work for Bayer acquisition Monsanto. Overall, agency president and CEO John Saunders said he was “happy with 2019.” In total, Fleishman won 21 engagements of over $1 million each. Check out FleishmanHillard’s profile in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020. Plus, we created an infographic showing PR firms by the numbers.

Tokyo Olympics might not happen at all. In an interview with Japanese sports daily Nikkan Sports, Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said that the Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be "scrapped" if they could not take place then.

With streets empty due to the pandemic, billboard ads are going unseen. To get around this issue, Burger King is posting images of its billboards on Twitter for people to use as video conference backgrounds, said a statement from Burger King PR partner Alison Brod Marketing and Communications. From April 28 to May 1, consumers can get a buy one, get one free deal on a Whopper sandwich if they tweet at the brand showing photo evidence that they used one of the images during a call with the hashtag #HomeOfTheBillBoards.