HCA launches volunteering portal for healthcare comms professionals

The Healthcare Communications Volunteers website, launched this morning, enables any not-for-profit organisation looking for volunteers to request support for comms professionals from HCA members.

Commenting on the new service, HCA chief executive Mike Dixon said: “These are challenging times for everybody, but especially for the NHS and health charities. Never before have all our futures been so intrinsically linked. Healthcare communications professionals need to therefore consider what we can do to help support these organisations.”

Dixon said the portal was a way of connecting the healthcare comms community to the charity sector, which could potentially benefit from the skills on offer.

Organisations wishing to use the service must email the HCA via the address on the website, after which they will be given a personal login to make a request for support.

Meanwhile, healthcare comms professionals who wish to volunteer can register on the website.

The launch of the volunteering portal was welcomed by the Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC).

Aisling Burnand, chief executive of the AMRC, said: “The impact of COVID-19 poses a real threat to the viability of our member charities, both now and in the future. Strategic communications are more important than ever to rally support for the sector and deliver a message of hope and action to the public at this challenging time.”





