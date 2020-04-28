Carlsberg hires group corporate affairs chief

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

The brewer has appointed Christian Wulff Søndergaard as vice-president of corporate affairs. He will begin his new role on Friday (1 May).

News
Christian Wulff Søndergaard joins Carlsberg from Telenor
Søndergaard joins from global telco Telenor, where he was head of group public and regulatory affairs based in the company’s headquarters in Norway.

He brings more than 10 years of experience at both group and country level in Telenor, where he has held operational roles in markets such as Denmark and Hungary.

He has also been globally responsible for public affairs, representing the group as a board member in a number of its operating companies in Europe and Asia.

Besides Telenor, Søndergaard has worked for different Danish communications agencies and led one of them, Radius Kommunikation, as its chief executive.

