Former Weber Shandwick directors launch b2b agency

The agency specialises in integrated comms that deliver “emotional and commercial impact, challenging preconceptions of b2b as ‘dry’ and ‘boring’”.

Fight or Flight’s services include media relations, social media, content creation, research and insights, sustainability advisory, and account-based marketing.

The agency, which has a staff of six, is based in London’s Cannon St and launches with a mix of anchor clients, from start-ups in machine learning and biotech to global blue chip companies in risk management and aviation.

Woodward was a managing director of planning at Weber Shandwick, Walton was an MD of its technology practice and Meredith-Hardy was a director. All three are managing partners and equal shareholders in Fight or Flight.

The trio said they are offering “flexible, multi-country PR support at competitive rates”.

“We have a large network but without the cost structure of a large agency,” Walton said. “Fifty per cent of Fight or Flight’s assignments are regional or global in scope. We believe we’re an attractive option for clients looking to expand into new European markets, without committing to the expense of onboarding a retained local agency.”

Fight or Flight’s talent model is focused on recruiting and retaining an experienced, multidisciplinary team.

“You can’t separate strategy and execution,” Meredith-Hardy said. “You earn your position as a trusted advisor by living and breathing the client’s business every day, not just in a crisis or when there’s a new brief on the table.”

Woodward added: “The rules of attention don’t change just because you’re targeting professional buyers. The campaigns that achieve impact manage to cut through on an emotional as well as a rational level.

“That requires understanding the audience inside-out and building brave campaigns that make them feel something.”