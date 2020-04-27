Sprinklr partners with TikTok on video ads

Enterprise customer experience management platform Sprinklr has started an integration with TikTok to enable advertisers to manage in-feed video in the popular app alongside campaigns in other social channels.

TikTok, the short-form video app, has become a key channel for large brands looking to build personal engagement with customers. Levi’s, for example, doubled its product views with TikTok’s “shop now” button, said Sprinklr in a statement. The integration will allow brands on TikTok, such as Burger King, Nike and Kroger to manage all their social advertising in one place.

Since its founding in 2009, Sprinklr has grown from a social media management tool to a broader front-office customer experience platform. The Sprinklr Modern Advertising service supports campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Pinterest and Japan’s largest social media network, Line. TikTok in-feed advertising offers immersive video experiences with customizable call-to-action (CTA) buttons.

Among the benefits Sprinklr is promoting for TikTok advertisers are:

AI-powered automation to distribute ad budget optimally based on performance and automate the bidding process

Sprinklr Smart Rules to deliver relevant ads based on real-time events, such as social media conversations and changes in the weather

Real-time reporting from multiple channels, and

Streamlined ad creation.

The integration was announced on Tuesday against the backdrop of increased engagement on TikTok under COVID-19 conditions, with downloads of the app up 27% in the U.S. in the first 23 days of March compared with the first 23 days of February.

“Sprinklr’s partnership with TikTok presents an exciting opportunity for brands to target a highly engaged Gen Z and millennial audience on a platform that promotes authenticity and creativity,” said Pavitar Singh, CTO of Sprinklr, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to provide our customers with the opportunity to increase return on ad spend, improve productivity and protect their brand reputation when managing TikTok ads.”