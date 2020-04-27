Why Guinness World Records is honoring brands on National Superhero Day

NEW YORK: This National Superhero Day, Guinness World Records is celebrating brands that are providing emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization is highlighting record-holding brands including Anheuser-Busch, Cottonelle, T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, Google and Estee Lauder.

“We decided to celebrate this holiday when we saw the amazing work being done by our record-holders,” said Amanda Marcus, PR manager for Guinness World Records North America, via email.

Guinness World Records, which was inspired by organizations that are joining efforts to help their communities, wants to highlight how they are using their platforms and resources. Or, as Marcus said, the time has come to shed light on what it means to be “a superhero in real life.”

“With so many brands doing incredible things, we are highlighting as many as we can,” said Marcus. She added that, through their dedication of time and resources, these organizations “help to provide a feeling of collective strength and unwavering support to those on the front lines.”

Guinness World Records will publish an article on its website on Tuesday about the brands’ efforts and social media posts about them throughout the day.

“We are sharing the news with media that might be interested in this story,” Marcus added.

Here are the brands that Guinness World Records is honoring:

Anheuser-Busch, which holds the record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe, converted a factory to make hand sanitizer, donated $5 million to the Red Cross and partnered with the nonprofit to facilitate blood drives.

Kimberly-Clark’s Cottonelle, which holds the record for largest toilet-roll pyramid, donated $1 million and 1 million rolls of Cottonelle to the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

T-Mobile, which set the record for greatest distance water skied while towed by a blimp, most water skiers towed behind a single blimp and fastest text message on a touch screen mobile phone while water skiing, donated $1 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every tweet with #GiveThanksNotPranks.

Coca-Cola, which holds the record for largest 3D robotic billboard, is sharing social channels with organizations including the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club, Feeding America and Salvation Army.

Google, which holds the record for most money raised for charity in a 24-hour vaccination, donated $800 million and 3 million facemasks.

Estee Lauder, which holds the record for most landmarks illuminated in 24 hours and largest pressed flower mural, produced hand sanitizer at its Long Island factory and donated $2 million to Doctors Without Borders to help the organization's efforts to address coronavirus in countries with fewer resources.