Axis’ Joe Cohen adds CMO responsibilities

NEW YORK: Business insurance company Axis has expanded the role of chief communications officer Joe Cohen by giving him the additional title of CMO.

Cohen was named chief marketing and communications officer this month after starting to work in the role in January. He is reporting to chief strategy officer Linda Ventresca.

“Our decision to merge marketing and communications into a single organization is a natural step that reflects the progress we’ve made in elevating the Axis franchise and introducing a more sophisticated approach that is truly interdisciplinary,” said Albert Benchimol, president and CEO of Axis, in an emailed statement.

As CMO, Cohen has succeeded Michiko Kurahashi, who left the company in January. She was reached, but did not comment on her departure.

Before joining Axis in 2016 as chief communications officer, Cohen was SVP of communications at Kind Healthy Snacks and had a 15-year stint at MWWPR, most recently serving as SVP of consumer marketing. He was also the 2014 national chair of the Public Relations Society of America.

Axis also promoted Keith Trivitt to head of integrated marketing and communications from head of business unit communications; Lynn Harris to head of insurance marketing and communications from head of marketing for Europe; and Anna Kukowski to director of Axis Re/enterprise marketing and communications from director of global corporate communications.

Axis expects to report net investment income of $93 million in Q1, down from $107 million a year earlier, primarily due to lower hedge fund returns, it said on Monday morning. The holding company’s subsidiaries include Axis Specialty Limited, Axis Reinsurance Company, Axis Insurance Company and Axis Surplus Insurance Company.