'Businesses are leaning more heavily on us' – W7Worldwide co-founder

Business leaders in the Gulf are “leaning more heavily” on communications firms than usual, a consultancy leader has said.

Countries in the region have observed strict coronavirus lockdown measures.

W7Worldwide co-founder Abdulrahman Inayat told PRWeek the pandemic will bring about “lasting social and economic change” with “certain business sectors and countries showing greater resilience than others”.

“In Saudi Arabia the government acted early, putting travel restrictions in place, cancelling public events, closing schools and universities and creating economic support packages. Similarly, throughout the GCC,” he said.

“We are servicing clients in both the public and private sector with very different communications needs, from announcing difficult business decisions to engaging in corporate social responsibility and communicating forward plans.”

Inayat said in the early stages of the crisis, clients developed crisis communications plans around COVID-19.

“As the crisis unfolds, we are finding that business leaders and internal communications teams are leaning more heavily on us than during normal times, which has meant that we have been working 24/7 to provide client support,” he said.

“Communicators are presently under great strain and in permanent crisis-management mode, so we regularly check in with our own team to make sure they are well and remain motivated.

"The current, important role successful communications plays has definitely incentivised our team to give their best in helping our clients manage the COVID-19 crisis. It is a case of everyone is in it together.”