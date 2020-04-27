H+K names financial and professional services MD

H+K has hired Nick Clark as managing director of its Financial + Professional Services (FPS) sector.

He will lead H+K’s 20-strong FPS team, and brings experience in delivering communications campaigns for clients in financial and professional services.

Clark joins from Four Communications, where he was MD of corporate and financial, leading teams in corporate and consumer comms. He spent 10 years at Consolidated PR prior to its acquisition by Four in 2014.

H+K London chief executive Simon Whitehead said: “Nick has a great reputation as a strong client and team leader in the complex world of financial and professional services. He brings deep sector expertise at a crucial moment for the development of our FPS team and for clients across the sector in the UK and internationally.

“The combination of a pandemic and Brexit means the financial services industry will need to communicate particularly well to protect reputation and mitigate risks across their businesses and Nick is very well-placed to do that.”

Clark added: “This is an extraordinary moment for financial and professional services brands – particularly those that will play a crucial role in helping to repair the UK and global economies and in helping people to rebuild their lives and businesses.

“The team at H+K has the right blend of skills and experience to help those brands in that job. I’m excited to be joining this team to help to shape that recovery.”