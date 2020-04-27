Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

CVS Health has named Kym White SVP and chief communications officer. White starts in the role Monday. Earlier in her career, White led the CVS Health business as global chair of the health sector at Edelman and was a part of the company’s landmark decision to stop selling tobacco products in 2014. PRWeek has all the details on her new role.

Edelman gets creative. In PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020, CEO Richard Edelman said, “Creative is now included in all the meetings, not just for brands, also corporate. We hadn’t codified an Edelman way to do earned creative. Now it’s consistently infiltrating all parts of our business.” Check out the rest of Edelman’s profile here. Plus: Did you see what PRWeek’s Steve Barrett said about the state of the PR agency landscape?

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump didn’t hold coronavirus press briefings. Following his disinfectant comments, Trump said the daily briefings were “not worth the time and effort.” Sunday night, he attacked reporters on Twitter from CNN, “MSDNC” and The New York Times for not accurately portraying him as a leader who’s “gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history.” Trump also retweeted a deep fake GIF of Joe Biden sticking his tongue out.

What’s next for the White House’s coronavirus messaging? "Expect to see a pivot from the White House in the days ahead, focusing on the economy and a more hopeful, forward-looking message," an official familiar with the planning told Axios. Trump will host businesses that have been harmed by the virus, and he'll highlight the governors who are reopening their economies in line with the Trump administration's guidelines.

Restaurant delivery services are a hot topic on social media. Mentions of the big players in the space on social have jumped 1,700% in a one-month period of time, according to social media analytics firm Talkwalker. Amid the pandemic, consumers are concerned with contactless delivery and delivery slots. Over the past month, Uber Eats received 2.1 million social media engagements, while Postmates got 1.7 million engagements and DoorDash got 1.3 million engagements on social. Postmates is working with influencers to share credits for food.