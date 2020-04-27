Bold Media rebrands to Bud Communications

As Bold Media was predominantly born to service martech and media clients, managing director Oliver Budgen (pictured above) says the rebrand will aid the agency's new focus into other areas such as fintech, cybersecurity, martech, electronics, and gaming and esports.

Bold Media—initially consisting of its Singapore and Australia offices—will continue to operate in Australia under the Bold title.

"Our shared clients will feel no noticeable impact. Bud Communications will remain a close partner with Bold Australia, working collaboratively on our shared media and adtech clients, albeit as separate businesses. The new brand simply allows us to distinguish our two companies as independent and emphasise Bud's focus on the broader technology sector," Budgen told PRWeek Asia.

Bud Communications will operate in Singapore under Budgen's leadership and will deliver campaigns across SEA, ANZ, and elsewhere in the region. He adds that clients come from across the globe through the With Global Alliance which his agency co-founded early this year.

Some clients already in its roster are Ampverse, BetterTradeOff, ClearSale, Rakuten Advertising, RS Components and Shootsta.

