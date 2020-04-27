Watch: Bumble urges daters to 'Get Close, From Afar'

Called ‘Get Close, From Afar’, the 60-second video came together after four couples who are also filmmakers were asked to recreate their stories using footage filmed before social distancing and new footage filmed at home.

The video spells out what is not allowed under current guidelines: “no pulling them close”, “no kissing”, “no holding hands” and “absolutely no touching”.

It then highlights the kind of connections that are possible: “yes to sliding into their morning”, “yes to making them blush” and “yes to pillow talk”. The video ends on the tagline: “Yes to getting close, from afar."

Halpern is credited with PR for the campaign and Joe Projects for video production.

Bumble said it has seen a 45 per cent increase in video calls during the week ending 27 March compared to the week ending 13 March.

Bumble associate director for EMEA marketing Naomi Walkland said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to vast societal shifts in how we communicate. When physical connection is limited, people will seek deeper connections and a sense of stability.

“Bumble’s video calling can help people make new connections during this period and allow our users more time to get to know each other."