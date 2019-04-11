Revealed: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2020 winners

Five new Specialist Awards were up for grabs this year, alongside the Best Agency and In-house categories.

Finalists in each category were chosen via online paper judging. Representatives of the shortlisted entrants then took part in panel sessions via Zoom with judges in their category.

To coincide with the announcement of the winners, a special edition of PRWeek's podcast The PR Show has been published, featuring three of the judges discussing what makes a great PR employer.

They also identify some of the main trends – good and bad – in employment practices across the sector.

In addition, PRWeek UK editor John Harrington has written a comment piece arguing that an increased focus on mental health is fuelling a race to the top for the best PR employers.

For more details on the winners, highly commended entrants and finalists in each category, click on the links below:

Gold Awards

Specialists Categories

Thanks to the judges: Victoria Ayres, Wonderful Workplaces; George Blizzard, The PR Network; Justine Bower, UKTV; Peter Bowles, Clarity PR; Jo Carr, Hope&Glory; Alison Clarke, business consultant and mentor; Jackie Elliot, Cathcart Consulting; Jane Fordham, Jane Fordham Consulting; Jon Gerlis, CIPR; Nicola Koronka, Missive; Melissa Lawrence, Taylor Bennett Foundation; Kirsty Leighton, Milk & Honey PR; Taryn Malakou, MullenLowe salt; Julian Obubo, Manifest; Roopa Ramaiya, Luno; and Sarah Samee, Lloyd's Register.

Finally, thanks to everyone who entered.

