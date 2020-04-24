Just briefly

People moves

ARLINGTON

BBB National Programs has hired Jim Boyle as CMO/CCO, Abby Hills as director of communications and Lucy Bierer as senior manager of communications.

CHICAGO

Edelman has hired Jon Flannery as chief creative officer of its Chicago office reporting to Kevin Cook, president of Edelman in Chicago. He was previously at DDB as executive creative director.

CLEVELAND

Dix & Eaton promoted Ann Lentz to SVP of creative and program management and hired Allison Wood as an AE. Wood comes from digital marketing agency Fathom.

MINNEAPOLIS

Bolin has promoted Justin Zwieg to chief creative officer and Lindsey Denne to chief growth officer.

NEW YORK

MerchantCantos, the creative arm of Brunswick, has hired Jane Reiss as a managing partner of MerchantCantos in North America. She had been the chief brand experience officer for Grey New York.

Access New York has hired Severine Licodia as SVP of strategic planning and Christine Shean as VP of digital content.

Former Yang 2020 campaign traveling press secretary Erick Sanchez and Yang 2020 political director Randy Jones have launched United Public Affairs, a bipartisan communications and digital firm.

The agency also employs three additional former Andrew Yang campaign aides: Hilary Kinney, chief executive officer, Shelby Summerfield, SVP of marketing and public relations, and senior advisor Conrad Taylor. The firm also employs senior digital strategist Chuck Westover formerly of LinkedIn, and senior strategist Meghan Milloy, founder and executive director of Republican Women for Progress.

SAN DIEGO

Independent performance marketing agency Tinuiti hired Obele Brown-West as EVP of media. Obele comes from Weber Shandwick where she was EVP of their digital practice across the Americas.

Washington, DC

Kglobal has promoted Jenny Wang to VP. She had been account director.

S-3 Group has hired Jarad Geldner and Nicole Connolly. Geldner previously worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Connolly was at Porter Novelli.

Account wins

BOSTON

Lion & Lamb Communications has been hired to represent the launch of stationary smart bike and app Stryde.

Cyber deception company TrapX Security has appointed Red Lorry Yellow Lorry as PR agency of record.

KNOXVILLE

The New Flat Rate, a company that makes menu-pricing software for home service companies, picked Ripley PR as its PR agency of record.

LOS ANGELES

Sling & Stone has added four new clients. Cortical Labs is designing a hybrid computer chip by implanting biological neurons on silicon chips. Myriota provides satellite connectivity for the internet of things for agriculture, defense, mining, transport & logistics. NurseFly is a healthcare staffing marketplace business. Stitch is an online community and social platform for people aged 50-plus.

PORTLAND, ME

Financial-services public relations and content-marketing firm BackBay Communications has been named agency of record by regulatory and compliance consulting and fund distribution service company Foreside.