Lysol and Clorox respond to Trump comment about injecting disinfectant

Clorox, Lysol and even Tide Pods were trending on social media after President Donald Trump suggested people could possibly protect themselves from coronavirus by injecting disinfectant.

The social media chatter led Lysol and Dettol parent RB to quickly release a statement before anyone takes what Trump says literally.

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus,” the company said. “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

RB added that its disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.

A Clorox spokesperson said in a statement, “Bleach and other disinfectants are not suitable for consumption or injection under any circumstances. People should always read the label for proper usage instructions.”

The Clorox statement added that disinfecting surfaces with bleach and other disinfecting products is one of the ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Trump did not name any particular disinfectant brands, but this is what he said on Thursday night during the White House coronavirus press briefing: "I see the disinfectant that knocks [coronavirus] out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn is also getting word out to protect consumers.

He told CNN's Anderson Cooper, "I certainly wouldn't recommend the internal ingestion of a disinfectant."

"I certainly wouldn't recommend the internal ingestion of a disinfectant," says FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, responding to President Trump suggesting the use of a disinfectant that can kill a Covid-19 infection "by injection inside." #CNNTownHall https://t.co/IlD9ZOfPy7 pic.twitter.com/jpFttUrZZE — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 24, 2020

The American Cleaning Institute also issued a statement on Friday morning concurring that “under no circumstances” should disinfectants ever be used on skin, ingested or injected internally.

“We remind everyone to please use all hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting products as directed in order to ensure safe, effective and intended use of those products,” the institute said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also joined the conversation.