Which brand responded best to Trump's disinfectant recommendation?

President Donald Trump suggested people could protect themselves from coronavirus by injecting disinfectant on Thursday evening.
Lysol quickly responded to clear up any possible confusion from consumers, but unexpected brands also joined the conversation on social media.
Merriam-Webster
On the many words for cleaning things up:https://t.co/rTOCXkM6oj— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 24, 2020
The Daily Show
Tired: Beach Week— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 24, 2020
Wired: Bleach Week https://t.co/KGq8T9bTQr
TrivWorks
Never mind Clorox, Lysol & Tide Pods—what’re we gonna do with all the cotton candy in the attic? pic.twitter.com/FLVSni4hyV— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) April 24, 2020
What was your favorite real-time response?
Hats off to Lysol’s comms team for quickly reacting after Trump suggested injecting disinfectant could beat coronavirus. What other brand’s quick response did you love?— @PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) April 24, 2020