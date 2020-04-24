Which brand responded best to Trump's disinfectant recommendation?

President Donald Trump suggested people could protect themselves from coronavirus by injecting disinfectant on Thursday evening.

Lysol quickly responded to clear up any possible confusion from consumers, but unexpected brands also joined the conversation on social media.

Merriam-Webster

On the many words for cleaning things up:https://t.co/rTOCXkM6oj — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 24, 2020

The Daily Show

Tired: Beach Week

Wired: Bleach Week https://t.co/KGq8T9bTQr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 24, 2020

TrivWorks

Never mind Clorox, Lysol & Tide Pods—what’re we gonna do with all the cotton candy in the attic? pic.twitter.com/FLVSni4hyV — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) April 24, 2020

What was your favorite real-time response?