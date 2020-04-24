Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Donna Imperato: WPP points to the Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe combination as an early success in the world of mergers at the holding company. "Right from the start, we approached this as the largest startup in history. We set up this structure where there were 10 working streams and built the kind of infrastructure we wanted as if we started from scratch," CEO Imperato told PRWeek for BCW's profile in this year's Agency Business Report. You can see the full report here (or just skip to the agency rankings to see how everyone measured up here.)

The PR Week: 4.24.2020: Adam Collins, Molson Coors. In this episode of The PR Week podcast, Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Molson Coors, discusses his work as a communicator.

Google is cutting some of its marketing spends in half. CNBC reports that internal emails sent this week detail the cuts and a hiring freeze. "There are budget cuts and hiring freezes happening across marketing and across Google," a global director wrote in a message sent Wednesday. "We, along with the rest of marketing, have been asked to cut our budget by about half for [the second half]."

The House approved $484 billion in more aid for small businesses Thursday. But some large businesses and public companies can't apply for the funds. Some PR shops were among the businesses that missed out on the first round of aid as the money quickly ran out. People were incensed that large public companies had received some of the cash. Not long after, restaurant chains like Ruth's Chris Steak House and Shake Shack returned the money they were awarded. On Thursday, before the recent round of funding was passed, the Small Business Administration issued guidelines asking companies who apply to certify that the loans are needed and they don't have other sources of funding, like the ability to sell shares.

Social media app use has risen during the pandemic lockdown. Axios reports that new Nielsen data shows mobile social media apps currently make up 25% of all mobile app usage for adults in the U.S. In January, February, and early March social apps made up 20%. The change is a switch from pre-pandemic concerns about the overuse of social media.