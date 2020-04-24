Pitch Update: E.On, Cholula, Estrella, Badoo, DS Smith, HTC, Meridian Foods, Tobago and more

E.ON calls agency review

Energy supplier E.ON has begun a review of its creative and PR agencies, putting Hill+Knowlton Strategies on notice. Read more.

Don’t Cry Wolf wins nut spread brief

Meridian Foods has chosen Don’t Cry Wolf to help spread the word about its nut butters across the UK. The agency will work to raise awareness of Meridian’s nut butter products, while encouraging more people to explore the category overall. Don’t Cry Wolf will be managing the palm oil-free brand's press office and delivering creative campaigns. Part of the brief is to work with Meridian’s charity partner, International Animal Rescue, to educate consumers about the deforestation caused by the production and consumption of palm oil.

Glasses Direct lays eyes on new agency

Glasses Direct has hired communications agency ADPR to develop and deliver its integrated PR activities for 2020 across the UK. The company, which was founded in 2004, is one of the UK’s largest online prescription glasses retailers.

Cow wins spicy brief

Hot sauce brand Cholula Original Hot Sauce (pictured, below) has appointed Cow PR to provide social media support. Cow has helped Cholula open an online Little Shop of Kindness, which offers Brits the chance to experience a free bottle of Cholula in exchange for sharing an act of kindness.

Badoo swipes right on global partner

Dating app Badoo has appointed Grayling as its first strategic global communications agency, following a competitive pitch. Read more.

LMS Health chooses luxury PR agency

Luxury communications firm The Lifestyle Agency have been appointed by LMS Health to launch and support the latest addition to the LMS family. The Lifestyle Agency will handle all digital public relations and social for the exclusive health optimisation service. LMS Wellness and LMS Health claims it is the world’s first integrated medicine and biohacking centre, which combines holistic practices with scientific data-driven medicine.

Brands2Life picks up tech client

Cradlepoint, which provides wireless network edge solutions, has appointed Brands2Life following a competitive tender, with a brief to build the company’s UK and EMEA profile with a retained PR programme. Brands2Life will initially focus on highlighting the work Cradlepoint is delivering to new types of field and at-home operations, businesses, emergency responders and communities during COVID-19. The agency’s role will be to raise awareness of Cradlepoint and its expertise in connecting people, places and things worldwide and to position it as the leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G LTE network solutions for business, service providers, and government organisations.

Estrella Galicia toasts new agency

Sauce Communications has been appointed as the PR agency for Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia, following a competitive pitch. Read more.

The Romans pull off a Heist

British underwear brand Heist has secured The Romans to provide retained PR support, following a competitive pitch process. Read more.

DS Smith wraps up global partner

The international packaging business has appointed Hill+Knowlton and Brunswick as its global communications partners, with a brief that includes “redefining packaging for a changing world”. Read more.

VASHI appoints Purple

Jeweller VASHI have appointed Purple London to handle its UK press. Purple London will handle all UK communications and sample movement. VASHI makes bespoke fine jewellery more accessible by involving customers in the design and making process to create personal pieces.

HTC switches to Alfred

Taiwanese consumer electronics and technology company HTC has appointed Alfred as its retained UK agency of record. Read more.

Insurer chooses UK agency

Endsleigh insurance, which specialises in car and home insurance for students and young professionals, has hired Edit to deliver its SEO, content strategy and digital PR. Edit, which is part of Kin + Carta, won the account in a competitive pitch process. The brief includes digital performance record, record across from technical SEO to content strategy, and digital PR.

Caribbean tourism body picks Four

Tobago’s tourism body has appointed Four Communications to promote the destination in the UK and Ireland. Read more.

Olivia & Pearl appoints digital agency

Contemporary jewellery brand Olivia & Pearl has appointed MediaVision to execute its ambitious marketing plan with a mission to ‘bring pearl jewellery to a new generation’. The brand’s focus is on strengthening its ecommerce platform and online reach for 2020. The brief is to establish the brand as the go-to name in the jewellery lifestyle sector through SEO, PPC and Digital PR.