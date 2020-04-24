Movers & Shakers: Coca-Cola, McKinsey & Company, Firstlight, AxiCom and more

Firstlight hires ex-Grayling MD

Firstlight has strengthened its corporate team with the appointment of Zack King as associate director and the promotion of Sam Rowe to director. King joins from Grayling Kenya, where he was managing director, developing communications strategies and campaigns for clients including Barclays Bank and Huawei. He brings experience in crisis, issues and change management, and helped develop the firm’s digital offering. Rowe joined firstlight four years ago and has helped grow the agency’s client base and content capabilities.

BCW’s Ramiro Prudencio joins McKinsey & Company

Ramiro Prudencio – a senior figure at BCW who has worked at the agency and its predecessor for almost three decades – has left to head global comms at management consulting giant McKinsey & Company. Read more.

AxiCom’s new global leadership

WPP’s technology communications specialist agency AxiCom has named Kate Stevens as its European president, with director Nick Head as European managing director. It has also hired WE Communications chief strategy officer Katie Huang Shin as president of its US operations. Read more.

Former Met comms chief’s new role

Former Metropolitan Police head of news Chris Webb has been appointed as the strategic comms lead for the London Local Resilience Forum’s (LRF) COVID-19 Communication Group, which comprises local councils and regional emergency services. Read more.

Coca-Cola hires comms chief

Coca-Cola has appointed ex-Coty corporate responsibility lead Anna Lucuk (below) to its most senior comms role in Western Europe. Read more.

New chair at LGcomms

LGcomms, the membership body for comms professionals in local government, has named Alix Macfarlane as its new chair. Read more.

BIG Partnership’s new CEO

Full-service agency BIG Partnership has promoted its director of digital, design and marketing, Allan Barr, to chief executive as part of a leadership overhaul that includes several promotions. Read more.

Bard hires change expert

Bard has appointed change management expert and 2018 Business Book of the Year author Campbell Macpherson. Campbell joins the UK based strategic communications agency as a special advisor who will advise clients on leadership strategies and executive comms needed to manage the change in the post-Covid-19 environment.

