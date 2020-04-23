In this episode of The PR Week, Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Molson Coors, discusses his work as a communicator in roles from political campaigns to consumer beverages.
He and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about the launch of the 2020 Agency Business Report, what clients expect from agency partners, Andy Pray's take on how the PR industry is handling job losses and more.
The PR Week: 4.24.2020: Adam Collins, Molson Coors
Molson Coors chief communications and corporate affairs officer Adam Collins talks about joining the company amid a rebranding and restructuring, as well as the latest industry news.
