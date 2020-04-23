AxiCom names Kate Stevens as European president

WPP’s technology communications specialist agency AxiCom has named Kate Stevens as its European president, with director Nick Head as European managing director. It has also hired WE Communications chief strategy officer Katie Huang Shin as president of its US operations.

Stevens succeeds Henry Brake, who died unexpectedly in February.

She will be responsible for the agency’s European business – AxiCom has offices in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden – and will continue to lead its UK office as managing director while transitioning to her wider leadership responsibilities.

Stevens, who has 20 years of experience in technology communications, joined AxiCom in 2007 from WPP agency GCI. At AxiCom she has led the consumer tech practice; led key client accounts including Dell, Microsoft and Google; and served as MD of the 50-strong UK office since 2017.

“In a period of intense change, it’s important to look to the future, focusing not just on the business landscape today, but also shaping what comes next,” she said. “This is especially true in the technology industry, where disruption and adaptation have been consistent over the past decade.

“Having been a part of the AxiCom senior team for more than a decade, I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with our European teams and country leaders in this next chapter.”

Head’s promotion to European managing director means he will work directly with AxiCom country managers to “implement pan-European processes and inspire global successes from in-country teams”. He will also continue to be involved in long-term client relationships.

Huang Shin joins the business from WE Communications, where she was technology sector president and chief strategy officer.

She previously held senior executive positions at Porter Novelli, FleishmanHillard and Weber Shandwick.