Badoo swipes right on inaugural global agency partner

Based in a central hub in the UK, the brief covers Europe and South America and focuses on delivering integrated creative consumer campaigns for local market execution, as well as public affairs.

Grayling will work with Badoo’s communications and marketing teams to create campaigns that support its brand mission of ‘Date honestly’.

Grayling said its creative services division, Ignite, will focus on a wider brief of developing integrated global brand campaigns, with Grayling France also appointed to deliver local market execution.

Grayling’s UK public affairs team will provide political and strategic counsel.

“Grayling stood out for us as the agency which truly understood where we want to be and what we want to stand for as a brand,” Badoo head of communications Tristan Pineiro said.

“Over the past few weeks, as online connections have replaced face-to-face interactions, our mission is to help daters embrace honest dating even when they can’t be together in person.

“Having the right agency partner in place to ensure we adapt our communication strategy quickly has been critical and Grayling has the local insights coupled with creative firepower to help us create banging cross-functional campaigns.”

‘A new period of courtship’

Dating apps have reported a surge in use as social-distancing measures have altered how daters connect and interact on apps.

Dominic Gallello, chief marketing officer at Badoo, recently told Vox: “This crisis [is] ushering in a new period of modern courtship. Longer, richer conversations taking place, taking the time to get to know people before meeting face-to-face.

“The data is showing an increase in meaningful conversations. What we mean by this is longer chats and dwell time, with more interactions and longer messages.”

The Badoo account win provides Grayling with an opportunity to work on a “culturally relevant client”.

“It’s rare that a brief comes in that everyone across the agency has real-life experience of – whether on an app or in real life, everyone has a dating story; good, bad and everything in between,” Grayling UK & Ireland, Europe chief executive Sarah Scholefield said.

“Online dating has never been as topical as it is today, so we are delighted to have the opportunity to work on such a culturally relevant client.”