The Romans pulls off a Heist with new underwear client win

The Romans' brief is to help Heist "liberate women from disappointing underwear by innovating against ignorance and creating against constriction".

The agency’s remit includes delivering a retained press office programme and creative brand campaigns, and covers media relations, influencer engagement, experiential and trade.

Set up in 2015, Heist has raised $10m from investors to build an in-house innovation laboratory, Lab12. This team applies “physiological research and technological innovation” to create an “evolving range of underwear and shapewear products that are designed to completely revolutionise the category”.

“The Romans blew us away with their passion, creativity and grasp of our brief,” said Martha Merivale, head of brand marketing at Heist Studios.

“The team presented us with a culturally grounded strategy, a rich creative platform and series of powerful ideas that resonated with our objectives as a business, as well as the desires and passion points of our customer base. We’re thrilled to be adding such a strong partner to our team.”

The Romans managing director Roxy Kalha said: “We love clients that embrace our appetite for bold work. Upon meeting the Heist team, we knew we’d found just that. An independent brand with big creative ambitions, we share great synergies with the team both culturally and ideologically.

“Stay tuned for work that will empower women by shaping conversations designed for a new decade, challenging the constrictive narrative around what women can and can’t be or wear.”

In the past year The Romans have picked up an array of clients, including Pernod Ricard, Santander, Eve Sleep, Ben & Jerry’s, Ella’s Kitchen, Ecover, Go Compare and Nestlé, and won industry awards from PRWeek and our sister title, Campaign.