AxiCom hires WE’s Katie Huang Shin as US president

SAN FRANCISCO: AxiCom has selected WE’s chief strategy officer and tech sector president Katie Huang Shin as its U.S. president.

Huang Shin starts in the new role April 23 and has seven direct reports, according to an AxiCom spokeswoman. She will lead business strategy and operations across North America.

Huang Shin replaces Emily Dunlop, who left AxiCom earlier this month to join Omnicom PR Group as its global technology lead.

Most recently, Huang Shin was president of WE’s technology sector and its chief strategy officer. She has also done stints at Porter Novelli, FleishmanHillard and Weber Shandwick, according to a AxiCom statement.

WE did not immediately comment on Huang Shin’s new position or its plans for her empty role.

AxiCom also promoted its U.K. MD Kate Stevens to president of AxiCom in Europe. She is replacing Henry Brake, who passed away suddenly in late February.

Stevens started in the role April 13 and leads AxiCom’s offices in the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden. She has nine direct reports.

She will remain MD of AxiCom U.K. while transitioning to the new position and as the agency searches for a new U.K. MD.

Stevens has been at AxiCom since 2007, according to the statement. She came from fellow WPP agency GCI.

AxiCom also promoted director Nick Head to European MD. He has also worked at Berkeley Communications and FleishmanHillard, according to LinkedIn.