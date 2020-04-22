HTC chooses retained UK agency

Alfred’s remit includes delivering positive cut-through for HTC products, services and content, targeted thought leadership, proactive news generation, and creative features.

The brief includes a significant focus on VR gaming hardware HTC Vive. Alfred will create programmes to connect HTC’s products and services with b2c and b2b audiences to drive awareness and product understanding.

Previously better known for its Android smartphones, HTC’s product portfolio is heavily focused on VR hardware and technology, VR apps, games and videos through its Viveport store.

Recently it introduced the VIVE Cosmos Series, including the Vive Cosmos Elite, which the brand describes as “one of the most advanced VR experiences available”.

HTC EMEA PR manager Catrina Adams said the business had been seeking an agency that “could truly be an extension of our in-house team”.

“The team at Alfred struck us as creative and demonstrated a clear understanding of the global market,” she said. “We’re looking forward to working with them to create and tell compelling stories that make a lasting impact across consumer technology b2c and b2b sectors.”

The agency's managing director, Dan Neale, added: “At Alfred we strive to work with our clients in a true partnership, to be an extension of their team. This connected with HTC, and we are fired up to support their ambitious plans.

“We’ve set out to build HTC’s leadership position in the VR market and create a movement around the brand and its cutting-edge technology. We’re very proud to become its partner and support on this exciting plan.”

In a separate development, Alfred has been appointed to lead the media launch of Fashion Revolution Week, which runs this week.

Organised by activism movement Fashion Revolution, the event aims to shine a light on the steps needed to bring about change in the fashion industry.

Other recent wins include Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and on-demand technology service Slerp.