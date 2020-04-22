Mister Sweat rebrands as Sweat + Co, launches consulting practice

LOS ANGELES: It’s difficult to pitch clients’ stories to reporters when they don’t have a great story to tell, says Jeff Sweat, founder of Sweat + Co.

It’s a common frustration of PR pros, he said, and it’s also the inspiration for his agency launching a management consulting practice this week as it rebranded from Mister Sweat.

“[The idea] came from a deeper realization every PR person has had,” Sweat said. “Often the story or many stories that you’re asked to push out do not merit coverage, and I have often wished for an opportunity to shape that story and make it better, but, typically, PR comes in at the very end.”

Sweat + Co is a specialist agency; all of its clients are advertising and creative shops. Its new management consulting practice is designed to address all of clients’ businesses, rather than only getting mentions in the ad trades.

Sweat’s core staff includes management consultants, business directors, executive coaches and an organizational psychologist. He is also drawing on a group of advisers from creative shops such as Pop Sugar, Deutsch LA, Wunderman and 72andSunny on a project basis.

One of the practice’s primary offerings is an agency assessment, which is an expanded version of audits it has conducted for clients. After surveying employees and stakeholders and doing a competitive review, Sweat + Co benchmarks client firms on their communications, creativity, clients and culture and agency core.

The agency has only introduced the practice to current clients, Sweat said. Although a global pandemic seems like an unusual time to launch a practice, he said the impetus is clients that were feeling pressed economically before the crisis.

“This is something we’ve been working on since last fall,” he said. “It was prompted by several clients coming to me saying they needed to pause or discontinue PR for revenue reasons. I realized we had been talking [with them] about a recession for a while, but for those folks, the recession was already happening. A lot of folks were already feeling the pressure one way or another, some long term.”

Clients that address those issues now will be in better shape after the pandemic, Sweat adds.

“I’ve seen interest not just from a purely messaging standpoint, which we still do, but from people trying to understand how to build an agency that will be fine three months, six months and five years from now,” he explained. “Many do not need PR per se, but they do have problems that need to be solved like pitching, strategy even financial advice. We’re really trying to be useful in areas where people need it the most.”