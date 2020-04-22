BIG Partnership names Allan Barr CEO, promotes several directors

Full-service agency BIG Partnership has promoted its director of digital, design and marketing, Allan Barr, to chief executive as part of a leadership overhaul that includes several promotions.

Barr succeeds Steve McLaughlin, the former chief commercial officer at Telegraph Media Group who led the agency for only six months before his departure.

Associate directors Gayle Grant and Euan Blair have been promoted to full board directors, while account director Charlene Sweeney has been elevated to associate director.

Barr joined BIG as an account director in 2007 having worked in senior communications roles with professional services firms KPMG and PwC.

Appointed a board director in 2010, in recent years he has led BIG’s diversification into digital, marketing and design, while maintaining direct responsibility for some of the agency’s major accounts.

(L-R) Charlene Sweeney, Gayle Grant and Euan Blair

Grant is BIG’s head of energy, based in the company’s Aberdeen office, while Blair leads the agency's digital marketing team and creative studio, and Sweeney heads some of the firm's most prominent accounts.

BIG’s chairman, Malcolm McPherson, said: “The creation of the chief executive role is a significant element in BIG’s plans for continued growth, driving forward a range of additional steps to strengthen our position as a forward-thinking, top-performing creative agency.

“In Allan, we’ve got a chief executive who cares passionately about BIG, our clients and our team. He has played a central role in the company’s success over the past decade and more, and has an in-depth understanding and knowledge of all sides of the business – PR, digital, marketing and creative.”

Barr said: “Clearly it is a challenging time, but marketing and communications services have never been more important for organisations.

“The current climate means businesses are going to have to work harder than ever to recover from the economic shock suffered as a result of the coronavirus. The encouraging thing, from my perspective, is that we are already working with our clients to prepare for that recovery.”