Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

One highlight of PRWeek's hot-off-the-presses Agency Business Report 2020 is the set of in-depth features on the biggest issues facing the PR industry. At the moment, the greatest challenge is, of course, coronavirus and the economic ramifications of the pandemic. Sneak peak: One major agency CEO says, "I don't see our industry being decimated, but I do foresee disruption. It will be a catalyst for innovation and change." Go here for the full report.

While the pandemic is getting the lion's share of media attention, today is also the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. COVID-19 means that large-scale gatherings to call attention to climate change have become virtual events, according to USA Today. Here's how seven brands are celebrating Earth Day.

Interpublic Group reported its Q1 numbers this morning. Reported net revenue was $1.97 billion, down 1.6% from the prior year on an as-reported basis, but representing organic net revenue growth of 0.3%. Net income was $4.7 million, compared with a loss of $8 million a year ago. Its Constituency Management Group, which includes most of its PR firms and a range of event and marketing specialist shops, posted revenue of $307.6 million in Q1, up 3.7% organically from last year.

Wednesday is also the first day that McDonald's is offering Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare professionals. That means doctors and nurses, as well as police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get a free meal at participating drive-through locations across the country. McDonald's said it expects to give away millions of free breakfasts, lunches and dinners. CEO Chris Kemczinski rolled out the program on Today on Tuesday.

Is this a chance to pitch...Elmo? The beloved character from Sesame Street (not the creepy Times Square version) is getting his own talk show. Details are scarce about the Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, but it is set to premiere next month with the debut of HBO Max, according to Vulture.